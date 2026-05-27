Victoria Beckham breaks silence on parenting amid Brooklyn family rift

Victoria Beckham is getting candid about motherhood – and the timing could not be more interesting.

In a new interview with The Times, the former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul reflected on raising the four children she shares with David Beckham: Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Beckham.

And according to Victoria, the Beckham parenting strategy has always been surprisingly simple: don’t force the kids into anything – even if your family basically qualifies as its own celebrity franchise.

“There's a big difference between supporting children with what they want to do and forcing them,” she explained. “All we've ever done with any of the children is support them, help them and encourage them.”

Victoria said she’s proud that each of her children has discovered their own passion, whether that’s Brooklyn launching his hot sauce brand, Romeo stepping into modeling or Cruz fronting his own brand.

“The three boys used to play football and one by one they decided it wasn't for them and that's okay,” she said. “I just want them to feel fulfilled.”

The comments arrive as the Beckham family continues to face public scrutiny over reported tensions with eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn accused his parents of trying to interfere in his marriage and claimed he had no interest in reconciling.

Still, Victoria kept the focus firmly on family values, insisting the Beckhams remain “a traditional family” who prioritise dinner together and open communication.

“Communication is really key,” she said.

Which, honestly, sounds lovely – though family group chats at the Beckham house are probably still a little tense right now.