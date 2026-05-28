Taylor Swift terror plot suspect apologises in court as verdict looms

Taylor Swift concert plot suspect, who forced Austrian authorities to cancel the singer's three performances in August 2024, apologised in court ahead of verdict.

The accused, whose henious plan was thwarted, told an Austrian court Thursday that he was sorry as the judge is set to give ruling in the case.

The 21-year-old admitted to plot attack pop sueperstar's concert in Vienna nearly two years ago.

The defendant, known only as Beran A, in line with Austrian privacy rules, faces charges including terrorist offenses and membership in a terrorist organisation.

His defense attorney reveals he pleaded guilty to the charges related to the concert plot during the opening day of the trial last month.

He could face up to 20 years in prison.

The suspect allegedly had a plan to target people outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with knives or homemade explosives.

Tens of thousands of Swift's fans, known as Swifties, had traveled to Austria to attend the performances of the American singer’s record-setting Eras Tour.

Devastated by the cancellations, many gathered in central Vienna to trade friendship bracelets and commiserate about the cancellations.

Beran A. also allegedly networked with other members of the group ahead of the planned attack.

Prosecutors have said they discussed purchasing weapons and making bombs, and that the defendant also sought to illegally buy weapons in the days ahead of the performance, as well as swearing allegiance to the 'militant group'.

In closing arguments Thursday at the state court in Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna, prosecutors called for the men's conviction, the Austria Press Agency reported.

His defense lawyer, Anna Mair, told the court that her client was “not an ideological mastermind.”

In short final words to the court before it adjourned to consider a verdict, Beran A. said: “I would just like to say that I am sorry.”