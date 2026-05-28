Kim Kardashian escalates things with Lewis Hamilton: Marriage sparks fly

Kim Kardashian’s romance with Lewis Hamilton appears to have been put firmly to rest after a significant family milestone saw the Formula 1 star introduce the reality icon to his mother during an intimate dinner in Los Angeles.

The pair joined Hamilton’s 71-year-old mother, Carmen Larbalestier, for a private evening at celebrity hotspot Nobu on Thursday.

Kardashian was seen in high spirits as she dined alongside Hamilton and her own family.

Hamilton’s mother, who raised the racing champion during his early childhood years, is known to remain a close and influential figure in his life.

The introduction is being viewed as an important step for the couple, who have been linked since December.

He has often spoken warmly about his mother, Carmen, once calling her “the most amazing woman in the world” during a surprise birthday celebration he organised in London.

She has also regularly accompanied him on international trips.

Kim and Lewis were first spotted together on New Year’s Eve in Aspen, later making their romance public at the Super Bowl in February, before going Instagram official.

On Thursday night, Hamilton was also seen spending time with Kardashian’s children.