Claude Lemieux, four-time Stanley Cup champion, dies at 60 as cause of death revealed

Claude Lemieux, an NHL legend who lifted Stanley Cup four times, died at age 60.

Lemieux died on Thursday, May 27, around 3 a.m. ET in his Lake Park house in Florida, multiple U.S. media outlets reported.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office revealed the cause of Lemieux’s death as a suicide.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s office said when the officers responded after 3 a.m. to the crime scene, they found the victim who was believed to be Lemieux, in a rear warehouse by one of his sons.

Lemieux was discovered dead by one of his sons at the luxury furniture storeroom of Andros Home.

The business Lemieux ran with his wife, Deborah, The Athletic reported.

The sheriff’s office told the outlet that its deputies responded to the showroom following a suicide attempt.

Lemieux, just days earlier was honored at Montreal’s Bell Center, marching with a ceremonial torch onto the ice before the Canadiens’ Game 3 playoff showdown against Hurricanes.

Who was Claude Lemieux?

Lemieux was born in Buckingham, Que., debuted his NHL career with the Canadiens in 1983 and helped the club bring Stanley Cup home in 1986.

The tough winger went on to win championships with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and 2000 and the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.

Lemieux also lifted the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995 after scoring 13 goals in 20 post-season games for New Jersey.