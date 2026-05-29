 
Geo News

Bret Michaels makes surprise announcement ahead of 'Freedom 250' appearance

The Great American State Fair is part of a major 16-day event to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 29, 2026

Bret Michaels makes surprise announcement ahead of &apos;Freedom 250&apos; appearance
Bret Michaels makes surprise announcement ahead of 'Freedom 250' appearance

Freedom 250 festival faced another setback as just two days after organizers announced the buzzing lineup slated for June 25, 2026.

The Great American State Fair, which is part of a major 16-day event to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary had announced a star-studded lineup.

This includes Martina McBride, Young MC, Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory, The Commodores, Flo Rida, Morris Day & The Time, and Bret Michaels.

The lead singer of the American glam metal band Poison took to his social media and announced his withdrawal from Freedom 250 in a detailed post.

He wrote, “When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life.”

He continued, “As the son of a veteran, and coming from a family that has proudly served, that is something I have always been honored to support.”

Announcing the decision, Michaels explained, “Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.

“Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.”

“Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance," Michaels concluded.

Now Bret Michaels is the fifth to announce backing out of the event while citing threats and security concerns.

Ex-CIA officer stole $40 million in gold from agency, prosecutors allege
Ex-CIA officer stole $40 million in gold from agency, prosecutors allege
Jonah Levi: ex-prison guard jailed for 25 years over killing of inmate at Marcy facility
Jonah Levi: ex-prison guard jailed for 25 years over killing of inmate at Marcy facility
Is Fortnite offline? Here's when Battle Royale game returns
Is Fortnite offline? Here's when Battle Royale game returns
'American Idol' champ Hannah Harper drops major career announcement: details inside
'American Idol' champ Hannah Harper drops major career announcement: details inside
Robert Pattinson sparks viral buzz over Chris Hansen-like makeover in 'Primetime'
Robert Pattinson sparks viral buzz over Chris Hansen-like makeover in 'Primetime'
White House marks Harambe's 10th anniversary, calling him 'an entire generation's timeline'
White House marks Harambe's 10th anniversary, calling him 'an entire generation's timeline'
Science behind vitamin C serums: Do they actually work?
Science behind vitamin C serums: Do they actually work?
Josh Jacobs released from jail: Here's latest on his domestic violence charges
Josh Jacobs released from jail: Here's latest on his domestic violence charges