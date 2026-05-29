Bret Michaels makes surprise announcement ahead of 'Freedom 250' appearance

Freedom 250 festival faced another setback as just two days after organizers announced the buzzing lineup slated for June 25, 2026.

The Great American State Fair, which is part of a major 16-day event to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary had announced a star-studded lineup.

This includes Martina McBride, Young MC, Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory, The Commodores, Flo Rida, Morris Day & The Time, and Bret Michaels.

The lead singer of the American glam metal band Poison took to his social media and announced his withdrawal from Freedom 250 in a detailed post.

He wrote, “When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life.”

He continued, “As the son of a veteran, and coming from a family that has proudly served, that is something I have always been honored to support.”

Announcing the decision, Michaels explained, “Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.

“Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.”

“Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance," Michaels concluded.

Now Bret Michaels is the fifth to announce backing out of the event while citing threats and security concerns.