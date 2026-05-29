Manhattanhenge 2026: Everything to know about when, where to spot it in NYC

Sunsets are always appealing; they invite a soothing experience to unwind yourself and refresh for a new start.

Manhattanhenge 2026 is what New Yorkers wait for throughout the year.

It’s a phenomenon when the skyscrapers of NYC escape with the setting sun corridor and Manhattan’s street grid.

Manhattanhenge is a semi-urban celestial event that happens when the rising or setting sun corridor rises through the gaps between New York City’s giant skyscrapers, creating a dazzling display.

Don’t be surprised; it’s only to be credited to NYC‘s founding architect who designed it in 1811.

Manhattanhenge 2026 is already underway from Thursday, May 28, and will continue on Friday, May 29, 2026, with the last installment of the year between July 11-12, 2026, when the setting sun aligns perfectly with Manhattan’s street grid.

When does Manhattanhenge occur?

To figure out the specific dates depends entirely on when Manhattan’s street grid aligned perfectly with the primary compass directions (N, S, E, and W).

This would mean Manhattanhenge falls when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, the start of astronomical spring and autumn.

A fun fact is that since the Manhattan street grid is rotated 29 degrees clockwise, the alignment of the Sun and the streets rotates to multiple dates.

The Sunset Manhattanhenge:

The Sunset Manhattanhenge happens when the sunset’s directional angle is 299.1 degrees.

This celestial phenomenon occurs twice a year, 22-23 days before the June solstice (around May 28-29) and 22-23 days after it (in mid-July).

The Sunrise Manhattanhenge:

The Sunrise Manhattanhenge occurs when the sunrise’s directional angle is 119.1 degrees.

Like the Sunset, it also happens twice a year, 22-23 days after it (in early January).

The Sunset & Sunrise Manhattanhenge dates are revealed

Sunset Manhattanhenge is what drives all the social media buzz for New Yorkers who wait for this dazzling sunset throughout the year.

To catch it, you must observe from east-west streets, looking west.

Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 8:14 pm ET

Friday, May 29, 2026, at 8:13 pm ET (full Sun)

Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 8:20 pm ET (full Sun)

Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 8:21 pm ET (half Sun)

Credit: Vito technology, ‘Half Sun’ the solar is partially hidden below the horizon; ‘Full Sun’ means the full disk is visible just above it

The Reverse Manhattanhenge, as it is commonly known, can be witnessed from east-west streets; what you need to do is just to face the opposite direction.

November 29, 2026, 07:05 a.m ET

November 30, 2026, 07:04 a.m ET

January 10, 2027, 07:23 a.m. ET

January 11, 2027, 07:24 a.m. ET

What are the viewing spots for Manhattanhenge?

The traditional viewing spots for best viewing experience are those that go from east to west; the buzzing spots include:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

For the outsiders, who are naive to the city of lights, here’s a go-to guide.

Mahanttan’s streets are designed in a grid pattern. Therefore, the main streets go from west to east (such as 14th Street and 42nd Street).

Whereas the avenues are set at a 90-degree angle, from south to north (such as Fifth Avenue).