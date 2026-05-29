Kostyuk faces Swiatek this Sunday: clay's best meets Roland Garros' greatest—what's at stake?

Roland Garros is set to witness a classic showdown between four-time champion Iga Swiatek and master of the swing at clay court Marta Kostyuk this Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Swiatek is performing in her prime form, looking dominant in Paris as she cruises through to the fourth round.

Swiatek beats Magda Linette on Friday, May 29, on Court Chatrier pulling back the control after a closely contested first eight games.

After beating Linette by 6-4, 6-4 she secured her berth to the second week at Roland Garros.

It is the eighth time she has qualified for the fourth round at French Open.

On the other hand, Kostyuk, who is arguably the most dominant swing player of 2026 on the clay-court defeated Viktorija Golubic to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros.

At the French Open this Sunday, May 31, the most buzzing showdown is happening with everything on the line.

The world No. 15 seed Kostyuk has been unbeaten on clay this year, keeping her winning streak alive to 15 that arrives on Friday after crushing Golubic by 6-4, 6-3.

Kostyuk is playing her best tennis right now with titles in Rouen and Madrid.

That said, for Swiatek, it’s been two years since she grabbed a big win on clay, at Roland Garros 2024.

The last time she won a title on any surface was nine months ago, at Cincinnati 2024.

This year Swiatek won 9 matches and lost 3, including a quarterfinal defeat in Stuttgart to Mirra Andreeva.

By going with the stat book, it shows Swiatek has an upper hand, as she has won 93% of her matches played at Roland Garros, now holding a 43-3 record overall.

The fact is she has never tasted defeat before qualifying for the fourth round and this marks her eighth time she has reached the second week at Roland Garros.