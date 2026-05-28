Is Fortnite offline? Here's when Battle Royale game returns

Is Fortnite offline? The very straightforward answer is yes.

The popular streaming Battle Royale game officially confirmed that it faced an outage at 4 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Fortnite took to X (formerly Twitter) and detailed the reason for the sudden outage as a scheduled update.

Fortnite wrote, “Downtime for v40.41 begins tonight at 4 AM ET (8 AM UTC) to prepare for the end-of-season live event on Friday, June 5.”

Before the season-ending event takes place next week, the developer Epic Games has scheduled a Fortnite Community Day on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Credit: Screenshot via status.epicgames

When will Fortnite servers return?

While the netizens have been curious to known when the battle Royale game would be back, it is expected Fortinite should resume functioning normally in a couple of hours, as updates usually last less than two hours.

Fortnite’s next season: what’s confirmed so far

Fortnite's new season, Showdown Chapter 7, Season 2 will feature Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Bugs Bunny in the game.

Johnson is making a comeback as Fortnite hero The Foundation in a fever-pitched return. The Foundation was last seen in 2022.

Besides this, Looney Tunes characters are expected to be join Fortnite with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Lola Bunny among the new characters heading to the island.

Captain America has also been revealed spotted frozen in trailers by the Ice King, who’s also making a return this season while Iron Man is already confirmed to be coming back.

Captain America has also been seen frozen in trailers by the Ice King, who is coming back this season. Iron Man is already set to return.