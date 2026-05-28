Robert Pattinson sparks viral buzz over Chris Hansen-like makeover in 'Primetime'

The teaser for A24’s upcoming film Primetime has just been dropped, offering cinema lovers a chance to get a firsthand glimpse of Robert Pattinson.

The teaser features Pattinson eerily putting on the sports coat of Dateline NBC reporter and To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen.

The look has stormed the internet with netizens comparing his eerie resemblance to Chris Hansen.

Pattinson’s voice is nearly impossible to recognize as he went on to throw some of Hansen’s iconic jokes, including, ‘What would have happened if I wasn’t here?’ and ‘You see how this looks, right?’

The teaser highlights the iconic early millennium Dateline NBC blockbuster series To Catch a Predator, which Hansen used to host.

The 63-second teaser features Pattinson uncannily copies Hansen’s speech pattern to the length that it makes you feel like forget if you’re streaming a movie trailer until Pattinson’s face pops up 38 seconds in.

Primetime is set to release on September 11, 2026; the movie also investigates the darker legacy of To Catch a Predator that includes a suicide that helped bring the series to an end while featuring Phoebe Bridgers’ debut as an actress.

That suicide incident was featured in a To Catch a Predator segment that broadcast on Dateline in February 2007.

The show aired from 2004 to 2007 on NBA.