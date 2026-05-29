NYC Penn Station fire update: Amtrak, NJ transit suspended until noon

Massive disruptions are caused by a pre-dawn fire inside Manhattan’s Penn Station fire alongside the Northeast Corridor.

Following the halt, Amtrak and NJ transit service were suspended.

Amtrak officials stated that a maintenance train caught fire near the Hudson River tunnels at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29.

The New York Fire Department (NYFD) responded immediately with 46 fire trucks to battle the two-alarm blaze.

The firefighters took the fire under control by 4:05 a.m. but left a trail of damage, including severed overhead wires.

Due to the incident, five rail workers were injured who were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, though authorities have not updated with their current condition.

The repercussions have resulted in an incapability for the morning peak period to function normally at the busiest transport station in the country.

According to Amtrak spokesperson, all trains that are either arriving in New York or leaving the city are to be suspended until noon, and there will be refunds available to affected customers. In addition, all NJ Transit trains between New York and Newark are currently stopped.

An Amtrak spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience.”