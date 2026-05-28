'American Idol' champ Hannah Harper drops major career announcement: details inside

Hannah Harper, the crowned winner of American Idol after taking a short break unwinding herself at home with her family, came up with a major announcement.

Harper is all set to hit the roads this June and until summer ends.

Harper is set to debut at Grand Ole Opry on June 2, 2026.

The next day she will be sharing the stage alongside other Idol alumni, Carrie Underwood and fellow newcomer Avery Anna in Nashville to kick off CMA Fest weekend.

Her tour begins with a festival show on June 5.

Harper had recently announced her String Cheese Tour, perfectly named following the original track that she auditioned for American Idol.

The tour will last until mid-November.

Harper, who is a mother of three sons, will also be bringing her young sons on the road with her this buzzing summer

On May 26, she spilled more beans announcing that she will be the opener on multiple dates of Lauren Alaina’s concert series, named Stages Tour, this October.

For the unversed, Alaina was the runner-up in American Idol Season 10 aired in 2011, so this feels like coming home.

The Season 24 Idol winner will share the stage in American music bedrock cities including Springfield, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas; Columbia, Missouri; Lexington, Kentuckl; and Cleveland, Ohio.

While making announcements for Stages Tour, Alaina gave a shout-out to Harper and the other opening acts.

She captioned the post on her Instagram, writing, “I get to share the stage with some incredible artists and friends who are in such exciting stages of their own careers. See y’all out there.”

Harper sent netizens into a frenzy when her American Idol audition went viral, during which she performed an original single titled String Cheese, which she penned down when she was battling with postpartum depression.

A song; without it, the rest of Harper’s journey might not have ended up the way it did.

Harper won the American Idol Season 24 crown on May 11, 2026.