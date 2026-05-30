Danniella Westbrook reveals next surgery date in ongoing facial transformation

Earlier this month, she had surgery at the Gargash Hospital

Danniella Westbrook looked healthier and happier as she shared the latest photo of her face while preparing for further corrective surgery on her lip.

The soap star, 52, who recently underwent surgery in Dubai, is scheduled to see a reconstructive microsurgeon next month for additional corrective procedures on the inside of her mouth and nose.

In March, Daniella underwent a face, neck, and brow lift, along with lip and nose reconstruction, in Dubai as part of her ongoing treatment.

Sharing an update to Instagram, she posed for a glamorous selfie after getting her hair done.

Danniella wrote: 'Two weeks till my next surgery fixing top lip and more work on the inside of my mouth and nose.

'Dr Parviz Lionel Sadigh is the most amazing surgeon. I’m feeling happier than I have in years and feel 100% safe under his care . I can finally see a means to the end with this nose surgery.'

She added: 'Huge thanks to Toni Davina for my blow dry Matthew David salon and thanks to @turquoise_boutique_1 for my blazer.'

The actress has previously undergone various reconstructive operations in a bid to fix her 'collapsing' face, caused by her previous cocaine addiction and osteoporosis.

Earlier this month, she had surgery at the Gargash Hospital - complete with a full face, neck and brow lift as well as a lip and nose reconstruction.

The operation marked a significant milestone for Danniella, who has struggled for years with a collapsed septum.