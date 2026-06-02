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Rick Adelman, Hall of Fame coach who won more than 1,000 games, dies aged 79

Adelman as an NBA coach, won 1,042 games, which is ranked as the 10th most in NBA history
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 02, 2026

Rick Adelman, Hall of Fame coach who won more than 1,000 games, dies aged 79
Rick Adelman, Hall of Fame coach who won more than 1,000 games, dies aged 79

Rick Adelman, a Basketball Hall of Famer who appeared in seven NBA seasons before emerging as the ultimate G.O.A.T. of coaching, died at age 79.

The NBA made the announcement on Monday, June 1, though the cause of death remains unknown.

Adelman, after joining the coaching realm, went on to become one of the most successful coaches of all time in NBA history.

The NBA Coaches’ Association paid a heartfelt tribute in a statement that reads, “Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community.”

The association had honored Adelman with its Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

Adelman has the credit for coaching 210 players who each played in at least one NBA game under his leadership.

Being the trailblazer NBA coach, he had won 1,042 games, which is ranked as the 10th most in NBA history.

He coached the Portland Trail Blazers to reach the NBA Finals twice and was also head coach for Sacramento, Minnesota, Houston and Golden State Warriors.

Adelman made his NBA debut in 1969 and played until 1975 as a point guard across five different teams.

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