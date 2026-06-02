Sir Kenny Dalglish, Liverpool legend, accidentally shares cancer treatment news

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish shared his health battle with cancer in a social media post, as the news slipped out accidentally.

The 75-year-old football legend revealed that he is undergoing treatment following his cancer diagnosis.

Dalglish said he had earlier planned to keep the treatment private but unknowingly made the news public.

In a statement on his Instagram handle, Dalglish penned a lengthy post.

He wrote, “As my inadvertent social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer.”

Dalglish added further that he is responding well to the treatment with a bit of humor, “Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well."

“Ideally this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand.”

At the same time, the soccer legend has urged the public for family privacy, writing, “Obviously I didn’t mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself are respected.”

Dalglish while concluding the post, thanked his oncologists and staff, “As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, amny others. They are a credit to themselves.”

Dalglish is viewed as one of the greatest players of all time for Liverpool.

He played in 515 matches and netted 172 goals between 1977 and 1990.

During this buzzing time of his career, Dalglish lifted three European Cups and eight First Division trophies—a time when Liverpool dominated the English and European football scene.