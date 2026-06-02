John Kear, coaching great dies aged 71 on journey home from Challenge Cup final

John Kear, one of Rugby’s great coaches of all time, passed away on his way back home after doing the broadcast for the Challenge Cup final on Sunday, May 31.

Kear was on the commentary panel for BBC Sport for the said match played between Wigan and Hull KR at Wembley Stadium.

The Rugby Football League chairman, Nigel Wood, announced the demise of Kear and said, “On behalf of the whole sport, our thoughts and condolences are with John’s wife, Dawn, his family and with those who played or worked alongside him over the last 50 years.”

Kear appeared for ten years as an outside back at Castleford in 133 matches, his hometown club, before his long stint in the dugout.

He hung up his boots in 2025 after joining again at Batley.

The Yorkshire native went on to try his luck at international stage, coaching England, Wales and France.

During a coaching career that spanned over 700 matches coaching for several clubs such as Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC and Bradford Bulls.

He was widely recognized for his role in guiding Sheffield Eagles to a surprise Challenge Cup triumph in Wigan in 1998.

England under the management of Kear, qualified for the semis in the 2000 World Cup.

He had been at the helm of affairs for 11 years in Wales, coaching them during the 2017 and 2021 World Cups.