Why did ‘Off Campus’ star Mika Abdalla split from fiancé Jake Short after five years?

“Off Campus” star Mika Abdalla has dropped a surprise relationship status.

After five years of relationship and a year-long engagement, the couple has officially called it quits. The news was confirmed by Abdall’s official representative on June 1.

The announcement went viral, leaving fans wondering what actually went wrong after the 26-year-old rose to new heights of fame after the “Off Campus” success.

The spokesperson's statement cited the separation as not having a dramatic cause, but rather due to a change in Abdallah’s skyrocketing career.

As reported by Us Weekly, the representative said, “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life, it would feel remiss not to address that she and Jake are no longer together.”

Timing is everything. Abdalla is now experiencing great success in her acting career, starring as Allie on the popular Amazon Prime Video show “Off Campus.” The season two premiere of “Off Campus” is already creating a stir, and with it comes increased media interest in her personal life.

“They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms. They kindly ask for privacy and respect,” the spokesperson added.

The couple met in 2021 while filming for Hulu teen comedy “Sex Appeal,” where they played onscreen love interests. Soon after their off-screen chemistry ignited, and by 2025, Short’s manager confirmed their engagement.

Jake Short is a former Disney Channel star known for his roles in “A.N.T Farm” and “Mighty Med,” but has maintained a lower profile in recent years.

The potential reason for the split is Mika’s focus on filming “Off Campus” season two. The last social media appearance of the couple was Short’s Instagram post on February 21, 2026, before “Off Campus” season 1 release on May 13, 2026.