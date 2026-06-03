Maja Chwalinska cruises through French Open semifinals after crushing Anna Kalinskaya

The world No. 114, Maja Chwalinska stunned the tennis world by defeating 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya at Roland Garros.

The Polish tennis star Chwalinska crushed the Russian star Kalinskaya by 7-6 (7-3), and 3-3 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The Pole who is naive on the clay court has not been successful, with only two wins in her tour-level matches on clay.

Luck has taken a 180-degree turn now, as she is competing in the final four for the championship title.

Chwalinska, after the triumph spoke in a court-side interview, saying, “I honestly don’t know what’s going on. I know I repeat myself but every single match here is kind of crazy for me so I’m very grateful.”

When asked about her composure on court, she responded, “I’m happy it looks like that but I was definitely nervous, it’s normal, you know, I care.”

Reflecting on her sheer determination and how she approaches the game, the Pole added, “I just try to win every match that I’m playing.

“I’m playing against the best players in the world so I won’t compare myself to them.”

The Pole will face off wither top seed Aryna Sabalenka or 25th seed Diana Shnaider on Friday’s buzzing semifinals.