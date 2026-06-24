Who is Micah Nori? Everything to know about Blazer’s new head coach

After 28 years as an assistant, Micah Nori has finally secured his spot as an NBA head coach, as the Portland Trail Blazers appointed him on Tuesday, June 23.

The 52-year-old signed a one-year deal with team options for the next two seasons, taking over a Blazers team coming off a surprising 42-40 campaign that marked their first playoff appearance since 2021.

Who is Micah Nori?

Nori officially joins the Blazers after five seasons as the lead assistant for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has 28 years of NBA experience, including 17 years as an assistant coach since 2009.

As an Indiana University alumnus who was also captain of the school’s baseball team, Nori has taken up virtually every job there is within the league. His career in coaching started in 1998 when he was just an intern for the Toronto Raptors, going on to become an advance scout and finally becoming an assistant coach. He has been an assistant coach of the Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons (where he also became the offensive coordinator) until his return to Chris Finch in Minnesota.

What sets him apart?

Nori’s tactical genius is appreciated by many, with Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch calling him “elite with lineup combinations. Elite with rotations. Elite with special situations.”

He also noted that Nori “knows as much basketball as anyone else who’s walking around here.”

Why the Blazers?

Before finalising the head coach, Portland conducted a comprehensive assessment with finalists Celtics assistant Tyler Lashbrook and interim coach Tiago Splitter. Splitter, however, was hired by the Chicago Bulls last week.

The Blazers ultimately chose Nori due to his strong communication and relationship skills.

He takes over a very talented squad that is fronted by All-Star Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard, who comes back from a season out with a torn Achilles.

As for his personal life, Nori has some interesting history. He played baseball at Indiana, helping the Hoosiers win the Big Ten Tournament in 1996. His son, Dante, is a 2024 first-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies.