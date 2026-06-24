Meta suspends controversial worker monitoring program: Here's what went wrong

Facebook parent company Meta has put a halt to its controversial employee-monitoring program that was supposed to be used for training of artificial intelligence systems.

The social media technology giant paused the program, known as Model Capability Initiative (MCI), due to potential data security issues.

Meta was tracking its employees’ mouse movements, clicks, keystrokes and everything happening on their screens, aiming to train its AI models so they can replicate how humans interact with the computer.

Mark Zuckerberg-owned technology company has launched an investigation into the potential security issues after suspending MCI, Wired reported.

The program, since its inception, was not widely welcomed by the employees as many of them raised concerns about the safety and privacy of worker and customer data.

One of the employees involved in pushback against the initiative told the publication, “Leadership failed to acknowledge the risk workers raised,” adding that the data security issue that the company is facing now is a “mess that was inevitable.”

Despite efforts by company leadership to move forward with the initiative, Meta ultimately paused the program pending an investigation.

A spokesperson for Meta said, “We have carefully designed this program with privacy safeguards and while we have no indication at this time that any data was improperly accessed by Meta employees, we’re pausing it while we investigate.”

The details about the issue which forced Meta to halt the MCI remain under wraps; however, unverified reports suggest that a database containing secret and sensitive information got exposed to a Meta employee.