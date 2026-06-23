Portugal vs Uzbekistan World Cup 2026: Lineups, odds, match prediction

Portugal are taking on Uzbekistan in their World Cup 2026 Group K clash in Houston, with expectations heavily tilted toward the European giants as they look to recover after a slow start in the tournament.

Portugal entered this match under pressure after a 1-1 draw in their opening game, and coach Roberto Martínez made small tactical adjustments to sharpen their attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focal point in front, supported by Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and João Félix in creative roles. In defence, Rúben Dias has returned to strengthen the back line, while João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes provide width from the full-back positions.

Uzbekistan, playing in their first World Cup, have lined up more cautiously under coach Fabio Cannavaro. They are expected to stay compact with a defensive shape, relying on quick counter-attacks through Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev.

Their approach has been to absorb pressure and try to frustrate stronger teams rather than dominate possession.

Many predictions suggested a comfortable win for Portugal, with common scorelines ranging from 2-0 to 3-1, especially given the difference in squad depth and attacking quality.

On paper, Portugal’s expected starting XI has been built around control and creativity. Diogo Costa starts in goal, with a defensive line featuring Cancelo, Dias and Nuno Mendes.

The midfield is anchored by Vitinha and Rúben Neves, while Bruno Fernandes operates as the main playmaker behind Ronaldo. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, are expected to field a more defensive setup, likely a five-man back line designed to limit space in behind.

Most analysts continue to back Portugal for a routine win unless the underdogs can capitalise on rare chances.