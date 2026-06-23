 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six FIFA World Cups

He also became Portugal's highest goalscorer in World Cup history

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 23, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six FIFA World Cups
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six FIFA World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo has silenced his critics and doubters with an exceptional performance during Portugal’s Group K fixture against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23, in Houston.

The iconic striker entered the match under a lot of pressure as critics called for him to start at bench or consider retiring after an underwhelming performance in 2026 FIFA World Cup opener’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde.

The highest goal scorer of all time has scored a goal in the first half of the game,( as the match was ongoing at the time of reporting), becoming the only player in history to score a goal at six World Cups.

A breakdown of his goals from previous World Cups includes:

  • 2006 (Germany): 1 goal
  • 2010 (South Africa): 1 goal
  • 2014 (Brazil): 1 goal
  • 2018 (Russia): 4 goals
  • 2022 (Qatar): 1 goal
  • 2026 (USA/Mexico/Canada): 1 goal (and counting)

FIFA shared Ronaldo’s new record via a post on X, featuring his portrait while performing his signature celebration - Suiiiii and captioned: “Cristiano Ronaldo: The first man to score at six FIFA World Cup tournaments.”

He also became Portugal's highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 10 goals, moving one ahead of the legendary Eusebio.

A well-known British journalist Piers Morgan also reacted and he quoted the football governing body’s post and shared a quote attributed to Ronaldo.

Morgan wrote, “I don’t chase records, records chase me - Ronaldo.”

Popular streamer IShowSpeed, who claim to be the biggest CR7 fan in the world, was seen teary eyed after the legendary player’s first goal in 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Could Tucker Carlson join Elon Musk's America Party? Latest comments spark buzz video
Could Tucker Carlson join Elon Musk's America Party? Latest comments spark buzz
Savannah Guthrie breaks down on ‘Today' after ransom note says Nancy Guthrie is dead
Savannah Guthrie breaks down on ‘Today' after ransom note says Nancy Guthrie is dead
Excessive heat warning issued as Southern California faces hottest day of year
Excessive heat warning issued as Southern California faces hottest day of year
Murder probe launched after 14-year-old Lilly's body found in Blaina: Here's what we know
Murder probe launched after 14-year-old Lilly's body found in Blaina: Here's what we know
Ayo Dosunmu to return to Wolves on 5-year, $112M deal with player option: report says
Ayo Dosunmu to return to Wolves on 5-year, $112M deal with player option: report says
Jalen Hurts cracks elite tier among QB fantasy rankings for 2026—can he deliver results now?
Jalen Hurts cracks elite tier among QB fantasy rankings for 2026—can he deliver results now?
StubHub ordered by UK watchdog to refund over 50,000 customers hit by 'drip pricing'
StubHub ordered by UK watchdog to refund over 50,000 customers hit by 'drip pricing'
NBA Draft night is here—here's your complete guide to start time, live stream for Round 1
NBA Draft night is here—here's your complete guide to start time, live stream for Round 1