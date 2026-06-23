Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six FIFA World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo has silenced his critics and doubters with an exceptional performance during Portugal’s Group K fixture against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23, in Houston.

The iconic striker entered the match under a lot of pressure as critics called for him to start at bench or consider retiring after an underwhelming performance in 2026 FIFA World Cup opener’s 1-1 draw against Cape Verde.

The highest goal scorer of all time has scored a goal in the first half of the game,( as the match was ongoing at the time of reporting), becoming the only player in history to score a goal at six World Cups.

A breakdown of his goals from previous World Cups includes:

2006 (Germany): 1 goal

2010 (South Africa): 1 goal

2014 (Brazil): 1 goal

2018 (Russia): 4 goals

2022 (Qatar): 1 goal

2026 (USA/Mexico/Canada): 1 goal (and counting)

FIFA shared Ronaldo’s new record via a post on X, featuring his portrait while performing his signature celebration - Suiiiii and captioned: “Cristiano Ronaldo: The first man to score at six FIFA World Cup tournaments.”

He also became Portugal's highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 10 goals, moving one ahead of the legendary Eusebio.

A well-known British journalist Piers Morgan also reacted and he quoted the football governing body’s post and shared a quote attributed to Ronaldo.

Morgan wrote, “I don’t chase records, records chase me - Ronaldo.”

Popular streamer IShowSpeed, who claim to be the biggest CR7 fan in the world, was seen teary eyed after the legendary player’s first goal in 2026 FIFA World Cup.