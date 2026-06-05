Inside Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's 1st wedding anniversary as parents

Steinfeld and Allen tied the knot in May 2025

A lot can change in a year. Just ask Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary as new parents with a quiet night at home and their baby daughter by their side.

Writing on her Substack on Wednesday, June 3, the actress shared details from the couple's intimate celebration, revealing that their milestone looked very different from the lavish wedding day they enjoyed one year earlier on May 31, 2025.

“This past weekend, Josh and I celebrated our first anniversary,” Steinfeld, 29, wrote. “We both ‘dressed up’ (I put on a little mascara and a pair of jeans) and sat down for a 5pm dinner at our little dining room table, our baby in her bouncy chair in between us.”

The Edge of Seventeen star said the menu included tortilla soup, homemade mushroom pappardelle and gooey butter cake — one of their favourite desserts. The couple also spent the evening revisiting memories, watching their wedding video and looking through their earliest photos together.

The new mom revealed they embraced the traditional first-anniversary theme of paper with thoughtful gifts. She gave Allen a custom deck of playing cards featuring a wedding photo, while he surprised her with framed pictures from their big day.

Reflecting on how quickly life has changed, Steinfeld wrote, “On May 31st 2025, Josh and I were reading our vows in front of our closest friends and family, on what was, at that point, the best day of our lives. On May 31st 2026, we were sitting on the couch watching our wedding video with our daughter!”

By the end of the night, the actress admitted she was overcome with emotion, realising she was shedding “happy tears” as she got ready for bed.