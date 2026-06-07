Lorde teases unreleased song during Governors Ball set

Lorde excites fans with brand new snippet of new song

Lorde sent fans spiralling at the Gorvernors Ball as she kicked off her performance with an unreleased song, which might have become fans’ new favourite song from the artist.

The 29-year-old musician began the set on Friday, June 5, with a brand-new track which seemed to be an experimental, electropop song which she lit up the stage up with.

The Perfect Places hitmaker sang the lyrics, “Don’t look for me now that I’m gone,” leaving the audience in sheer surprise at getting a glimpse of her yet-to-be released music.

Fan-posted videos from the festival went viral on social media as listeners wrote, “the way she's speedrunning her entire discography's emotional arc in one song title alone.”

Another added, “It kinda reminds me of supersoaker by eartheater,” while a third chimed in, “please don’t let this be another precious metals / silver moon situation… need her to actually drop this one.”

More cheered, “SHE IS BACK TO SAVE POP MUSIC,” and “OMFGGGG I NEED THIS ASAPPPPP.”

While fans were excited for a potential deluxe version of her recently released album, writing, “VIRGIN DELUXE IS ALIVE AND REAL.”

why is everyone trying to have their Brat era? like i hate it but it's obvious