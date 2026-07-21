Kyle Richards marks four years of sobriety

It’s been four years since Kyle Richards became alcohol-free.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that she has impressed herself by making it four years without a drink.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, July 20, the TV personality celebrated her new milestone in the journey of sobriety.

“This past week marked 4 years since I gave up alcohol,” she wrote in the caption of her recent social media post. “I’ve talked about my reasons why I made that decision.”

“I wanted to look and feel better during a time where I didn’t feel my best both physically or mentally & didn’t feel like I could afford any bad days,” the 57-year-old socialite continued. “People loved when I drank. I was fun! That meant people didn’t love when I stopped. But I didn’t let that deter me.”

She went on stating, “I knew I could still be “fun” without alcohol and feel a lot happier the next day. I quickly learned that the people who had an issue with my choice were more concerned about how it made them feel about themselves.”

“What I wasn’t expecting was a calmer Kyle in spite of going through very challenging times. Something shifts in you even if you aren’t a big drinker,” the American actress added. “Things that would normally make me feel anxious, I now faced with an unfamiliar calmness. Looking healthier was just a bonus.”

Alongside the lengthy note she shared a new selfie of herself with a fresh look and sporting a cowboy hat.

The Bravolebrity continued, “For me, it’s been all upside.”

“I know it’s not easy for everyone but if it’s something you’re considering don’t be discouraged by people that want you to drink for their entertainment. Even well meaning friends. I have plenty of friends who have no desire to give up alcohol. I totally respect that and they respect me,” she explained. “For me, I focused on how good I felt and that was more important to me than having fun for a few hours at a party followed by “alcohol doom” the next day.”

“I didn’t think I’d be here 4 years later sharing that I still haven’t drank. But I’m happy and proud that I can say that,” Kyle concluded.