‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale recalls last phone call with late dad

Lucy Hale is mourning the loss of her beloved sweet daddy, Preston Hale.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, July 20, the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed that her father passed away on Friday, July 17, at the age of 68.

While she didn’t share the cause of his death, The Hating Game star looks back fondly on the last phone call and conversation she had with her father.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this, but my sweet daddy suddenly passed away on Friday,” she began. “My dad was mind-numbingly funny, sensitive, and deeply kind.”

“He adored his family, my step sisters, all his grandbabies, his dogs (and mine), his lifelong friends, and my stepmom, Stacy—the love of his life. He was so proud of his career in farming and of his hometown in Milan, Tennessee,” the seven Teen Choice Awards winner continued. “A true Southern man with a genuine soul and a love for fishing, hunting, golfing, and farming. I will miss buying him bass pro shop gift cards.”

In the post, the doting daughter posted a collection of nostalgic photos and videos alongside her father.

The post included glimpses into her family life over the years, including numerous sweet childhood photos and home videos.

A Nice Girl Like You actress went on, “And he unconditionally loved me and my sister. He never judged. Our relationship took on many forms over the years, and through it all was a deep soul bond.”

“Our last conversation was beautiful. The last time I saw him was beautiful. Our last phone call was perfect,” she reflected. “My sister Maggie happened to be in town visiting me in LA when we got the call. She was sitting no more than three feet away from me. That’s something only God and my dad could have orchestrated.”

In other photos, Preston poses with his tractor, his dogs, and a humorous video depicts him trying a bottle of green juice.

Lucy believed her sister being by her side was part of God's plan. She couldn't have gotten through such a difficult phase alone, so she was grateful that her sister was there with him.

“My spirituality and my beliefs are bringing me comfort right now. I know my dad isn’t gone—he’s simply taken a different form,” she shared. “I’ll look for him everywhere, and I know without a doubt that he’ll stay with us. He’ll keep surprising us, sending little signs, and somehow still making us belly laugh.”

“You are a legend, Daddy” the 37-year-old penned in the heartfelt tribute. “Thank you for the lessons, the memories, the unconditional love, and for being the exact father I needed in this life. I’ll love you in this lifetime and all the others.”

“Watch over us. Rest easy,” she added before concluding, “And please say a prayer for my step mom Stacy as she navigates this incredibly difficult time.”