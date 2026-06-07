James Handy’s girlfriend finally breaks silence, reveals why son took his life

James Handy’s girlfriend spoke for the first time after the brutal murder of a top actor known for his roles in “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jumanji.”

She revealed that her son stopped taking his schizophrenia medication one week before fatally stabbing the 81-year-old.

Wendy Gledhill spoke to TMZ about the diagnosis of her son, Michael Gledhill. She stated that his Schizophrenia diagnosis was made in July 2025, but he recently discontinued his medication.

He took the life of Handy by fatally stabbing him in the front yard of Gledhill’s home in Tarzana, California, on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded after a 911 caller said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” As reported by police, Michael Gledhill flagged them down as they arrived at the scene. He was arrested and charged with one count of murder.

In a statement, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said: “This is not how anyone’s life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard.”

“The victim, James Handy, deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for.”