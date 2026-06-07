Elton John surprises Dua Lipa, Callum Turner with emotional wedding performance





Singer Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have celebrated their wedding with a beautiful ceremony in Sicily, where guests also enjoyed a surprise performance from Sir Elton John.

The couple held a grand celebration at Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, near Palermo, a few days after their official wedding in London.

Friends and family gathered for the final part of their three day wedding events.

One of the most emotional moments came when Elton John performed his famous song Your Song for the couple during the ceremony.

Dua, 30, wore a custom made diamond decorated dress designed by Donatella Versace, who also joined the celebrations.

The wedding was held outdoors with flowers everywhere, a special stage area and guests seated in a circle as the couple shared their vows.

Before the main ceremony, the couple hosted a yacht party and a dinner with guests in Palermo.

Everyone stayed at a luxury hotel nearby during the celebrations.

Some locals were unhappy about the event, saying public places should not be used for private parties.

The villa where the wedding took place is also known for its history and was once linked to mafia activity before being turned into a restored landmark.

Despite the criticism, the wedding was a big celebration filled with music, fashion and emotional moments for the couple and their guests.