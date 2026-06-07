King Charles, Queen Camilla urgently rush out of Peter Phillips wedding

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at All Saints Church in Kemble, a village in the Cotswold district of Gloucestershire, on Saturday to attend the wedding of nephew Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling.

The royal couple joined members of the royal family including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Charles was dressed in a morning suit with a pale yellow waistcoat which matched with Camilla’s dress. The couple appeared in good spirits as they met with the royals, supporting his sister Princess Anne’s family.

However, Charles and Camilla were quickly whisked away for an event with only for another engagement to make it in time.

Just as his late mother Elizabeth II didn’t miss a Derby, Charles didn’t either. The couple was flown by a helicopter from Kemble to Epsom.

The King was expected to present the winner’s trophy.

Camilla and Charles are joint patrons of The Jockey Club, which owns and runs Epsom Downs Racecourse. It’s a longstanding tradition for royals to attend the event.

There was speculation that Charles would not be able to make it due to the clash of the events but he managed to cover around 100 miles in less than an hour. According to The Telegraph, they left at 2:12pm and reached at 2:53pm. And the event begun at 3pm.