Trump abandons 'Meet the Press' interview after being fact-checked on false claims

President Donald Trump while appearing for an interview on NBC show Meet the Press aired on Sunday, June 7, walked off mid-broadcast.

In an interview with NBC anchor Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, President Trump cuts short the said interview when pressed on false claims involving California’s ongoing elections and the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The interview was recorded in a barn in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin on Friday, June 5, 2026.

With six minutes into the interview, President Trump was addressing his proposed plan for a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization’ fund.

The 'anti-weaponisation' fund was halted after a court ruling on Friday, June 5, 2026.

For context, the ‘anti-weaponisation’ fund is aimed at compensating those individuals who claim they were unfairly targeted by the government.

When Welker asked Trump about those 172 people who pleaded guilty in connection with the January 6 riots at Capitol Hill, deserved payouts.

Trump claimed that the FBI allegedly actually ushered rioters inside the Capitol.

To which Welker told Trump there was no facts behind his claims, to which he responded, “There’s a lot of evidence,” without offering any specifics.

The president then reiterated his longstanding view of the 2020 presidential elections being rigged.

Then turning to the California primary elections, where vote counting is underway, to decide which of the two candidates will be on the ballots in the midterms.

He said the results had not been announced after four days into the primary, saying, “They’re cheating on the election. Do you have evidence to support that?” Welker pressed Trump.

He responded, “All I have to do is look, and I listen.”

“But that’s not evidence,” she interrupted at this point which infuriated Trump.

“They’re crooked. Just like you’re crooked.” Trump unleashed his rant at the NBC host.

Meet the Press host again countered President Trump, saying, “To be fair, I’m not crooked. But let’s continue.”

Trump then went on to tell Welker, “You’re either crooked or you’re stupid.”

After a further exchange of words, Trump said, “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you darling, have a good time.”

The host then tried to continue with the interview but Trump interrupted, “I’ve sat in the rain with you for an hour, on and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time.”

The outlet has reported that President Trump recorded a 50-minute interview before calling it a quit on Meet the Press.