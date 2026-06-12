2026 NBA Finals: Knicks-Spurs Game 5—here's everything you need to know

The Knicks are eyeing the golden opportunity to lift the first championship title since 1973.

The Knicks on Wednesday night at MSG made a stunning comeback with 107-106 win against Spurs with OG Anunoby tipping in the last point with 1 minute before the buzzer.

It marks the only second NBA Finals with multiple games decided by a point.

For context, only one team has won Finals after facing a 3-1 series loss—the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

But what made them unique is that they have superstars like Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in every Finals game so far have held a double-digit lead at some stage.

Who will take MVP this series?

So far, OG Anunoby is emerging as the hot favourite to bag the Most Favourite Player of the Finals only if the series ends in five tomorrow, Saturday, June 13.

Anunoby has displayed superb performance on court throughout the playoffs, before showing the world what class of a player he is.

The Finals Game 4 win has brought the Knicks just one game away from the NBA title since 1973.