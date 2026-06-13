Prince William to lead climate gathering with Al Gore and Emma Watson

Prince William is set to play a leading role during London Climate Action Week later this month, joining global environmental leaders and business figures at two major events in the capital.

The Prince of Wales will participate in the week-long festival, which runs from June 20 to June 28 and is recognised as Europe’s largest city-wide climate event.

He will attend in his capacities as Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize and Founder of The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife.

His engagements will take place across two days and are expected to bring together some of the world’s most influential voices in climate action, conservation and sustainable innovation.

A key focus will be the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and environmental crime, with major corporations expected to announce fresh pledges.

The gathering also marks a significant milestone, ten years since the Buckingham Palace Declaration, an initiative Prince William helped facilitate in 2016 to strengthen efforts against the illegal wildlife trade.

It will feature former US Vice President Al Gore, while actors Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch CBE are set to join the Prince for an onstage discussion. Lord Hague, Co-Chair of United for Wildlife, will also address attendees.