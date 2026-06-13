 
Geo News

Prince William to lead climate gathering with Al Gore and Emma Watson

Prince William marks major wildlife milestone as firms unveil new pledges to combat illegal trade
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 13, 2026

Prince William to lead climate gathering with Al Gore and Emma Watson
Prince William to lead climate gathering with Al Gore and Emma Watson

Prince William is set to play a leading role during London Climate Action Week later this month, joining global environmental leaders and business figures at two major events in the capital.

The Prince of Wales will participate in the week-long festival, which runs from June 20 to June 28 and is recognised as Europe’s largest city-wide climate event. 

He will attend in his capacities as Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize and Founder of The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife.

His engagements will take place across two days and are expected to bring together some of the world’s most influential voices in climate action, conservation and sustainable innovation.

A key focus will be the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and environmental crime, with major corporations expected to announce fresh pledges. 

The gathering also marks a significant milestone, ten years since the Buckingham Palace Declaration, an initiative Prince William helped facilitate in 2016 to strengthen efforts against the illegal wildlife trade.

It will feature former US Vice President Al Gore, while actors Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch CBE are set to join the Prince for an onstage discussion. Lord Hague, Co-Chair of United for Wildlife, will also address attendees.

King Charles makes big announcement ahead of Harry's UK visit
King Charles makes big announcement ahead of Harry's UK visit
The Princess of Wales revealed as 'royal powerhouse' behind public image
The Princess of Wales revealed as 'royal powerhouse' behind public image
George, Charlotte, Louis gear up for key role to strengthen monarchy
George, Charlotte, Louis gear up for key role to strengthen monarchy
Princess Anne carries forward Prince Philip's Legacy at landmark royal celebration video
Princess Anne carries forward Prince Philip's Legacy at landmark royal celebration
Beatrice, Eugenie's royal palaces dream shattered: 'Pay your own rent' video
Beatrice, Eugenie's royal palaces dream shattered: 'Pay your own rent'
Princess Kate hailed as royal family's lifeblood: 'Keeping monarchy alive'
Princess Kate hailed as royal family's lifeblood: 'Keeping monarchy alive'
Princess Anne royal mission suffers setback as sad news reaches Palace
Princess Anne royal mission suffers setback as sad news reaches Palace
Prince Harry's visa case may take surprise turn as Trump 'softens' stance video
Prince Harry's visa case may take surprise turn as Trump 'softens' stance