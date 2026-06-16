Summer heat bounces back in UK as temperatures could hit 30C: Here's what we know

The summer heat is set to return to the UK this week, with temperatures forecast to rise to atleast 30C in some parts of the country.

Amid the upcoming summer heat, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow health alerts that will last from Wednesday, June 17, through Monday, 22, for the East Midlands, East of England, London, and the south-east.

After the UK witnessed a cool week last week, the warm summer is set to bounce back across the UK.

It will also be dry for most, although rainy spells are expected, especially in the north and west.

Temperatures may change from day to day but mostly will depend on wind direction and cloud cover.

In turn, the nights will become muggy, and the early commute will remain warm.

For western Scotland and Northern Ireland temperatures are predicted to remain at their highest as the week gets underway, with temperatures likely to go up 19-21C (66-70F).

The more harsh weather will hit in the week through Thursday and Friday, per BBC Weather.

The heat developing across Europe is expected to head towards the UK, especially to parts of central and eastern England.

The weather forecasts indicate temperatures could rise up to 30C (86F), but sunlight total duration and the precise wind direction would mean the actual temperatures could rise a degree or so.

Winds becoming south-westerly into Saturday would mean temperatures would drop slightly just a few degrees.

But, as per the multiple weather forecasting computer simulations, they suggest the heat will return again, to last longer than the previous warmer spell.