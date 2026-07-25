ChatGPT suffers global outage as OpenAI scrambles to fix 'issues'—what happened?

ChatGPT briefly goes online amid global outage after experiencing a major glitch on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

ChatGPT users globally have been reporting issues of not being able to log in or load chats of the leading artificial intelligence platform.

According to Downdetector, the outage started at about 5 a.m. ET on Saturday (10 a.m. GMT).

OpenAI updated on their official status page, saying the AI tool was “experiencing issues’ and had “elevated error rates.”

“We have applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery,” it added.

The outage also hit APIs and OpenAI’s coding platform, Codex.

After online users flooded with reports of ‘Is ChatGPT down?’ beginning to trend on Alphabet’s search giant, Google, over 3,000 users reported on the DownDetector portal, unable to access chatbot on Saturday morning, July 25.

For the unversed, DownDetector is an online portal which keeps track of outages of major online platforms.

Almost 79% of the outage reports linked to OpenAI were for ChatGPT, while 9% were flagged for the app and remaining 8% were for Codes, per DownDetector.

In a latest update, OpenAI status page highlighted that it was “fully operational” again just after midday on Saturday.

The global outage comes just a few weeks after users experienced temporary issues accessing ChatGPT.