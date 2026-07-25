Bilibili fuels fresh GTA 6 trailer 3 buzz online—but is it just another fan theory?

Grand Theft Auto 6, a.k.a. GTA 6, and Bilibili have a strong connection, especially for fans who have been looking for each update on the Chinese video platform.

Since Rockstar Games announced the opening of GTA 6 pre-orders, trailer 3 buzz has once again gained buzz online.

Fans' speculations around GTA 6 trailer 3 are fuelled by Take-Two’s earnings call, scheduled for August 7.

Rockstar Games has so far been tight-lipped on the Chinese video sharing portal Bilibili, sparking fan theories.

It indicates that a global drop of GTA 6 is on the horizon if we keep track of the past references.

Online sleuths have been pointing to the pre-orders and renewed branding that all hint at a full-throttle launch of the summer marketing campaign.

Rockstar Games, though, has not said a word about the trailer3 launch.

Bilibili is China's largest video-sharing platform, and in recent past, Rockstar Games used the platform to share their buzzing updates before their reveal on other known platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and others.

But for online sleuths, no update for GTA 6 on Bilibili raised eyebrows, suggesting the studio might be getting ready to release trailer 3 at once, rather than opting for a regional rollout.

So far, these are just fan theories, as Rockstar Games has not issued any statement about zero posting on Bilibili.

GTA 6 is slated for launch on November 19, 2026.