‘Off Campus' fans convinced Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are dating

Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are at the center of dating rumours, but nothing is confirmed between them.



The buzz started after Mika’s breakup with her fiancé Jake Short.

The couple ended their engagement after being together for years and her team confirmed they split but were still on friendly terms.

After that, fans of the show Off Campus then started focusing on Mika and Josh.

However, the two actors work together in the series and often appear in interviews and promotions.

People online noticed their easy bond, jokes and friendly energy led fans guessing that there might be something more.

Clips of them together have been shared widely on social media, which made the rumours even massive.

But so far, neither Mika nor Josh has said anything about it.

There is also no real proof that they are dating. Most of the talk is coming from fans, not from any official source.

Some viewers think their chemistry looks romantic, while others say it is just a close friendship built while working on the show.

Right now, it is only speculation. Until either of them confirms anything, Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are just co stars, not a confirmed couple.