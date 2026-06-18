Daveigh Chase dead at 35: Look back at ‘The Ring’ star's biggest roles

Daveigh Chase, best known for playing Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring, has died at the age of 35 due to complications from meningitis and sepsis.

The actress' death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, who remembered her for a career that included several iconic film and television roles.

Chase rose to global fame in 2002 after portraying Samara Morgan in The Ring, a horror movie that went on to become one of the most successful films in the genre.

Her performance as the terrifying child villain earned widespread recognition and made her a household name among horror fans.

The same year, she also voiced Lilo Pelekai in Disney's animated hit Lilo & Stitch. The film became a commercial success and later spawned multiple sequels and a television series, with Chase reprising the role in several projects.

Many fans may not know that Chase also voiced Chihiro Ogino in the English-language version of the acclaimed Japanese animated film Spirited Away.

Apart from her work in film, Chase appeared in several popular television shows throughout her career, including Big Love, ER, Charmed, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

She also featured in the 2001 cult classic Donnie Darko, starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

While Chase remained largely away from mainstream Hollywood in recent years, her performances in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch continued to attract new audiences more than two decades after their release.