Lionel Messi's family breaks silence on father's health after online speculation

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, is suffering from a medical condition, the athlete’s family confirmed his father’s health issues on Thursday, June 18, after unverified reports started circulating on social media.

In a statement to ESPN, the master dribbler’s family said: “Jorge, is currently under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably within his current condition.”

The family did not share further details about the health issue and neither shared the expected timeline to a full recovery; however, they denied all the unverified reports not coming from official channels.

The Messi family expressed “deep displeasure” over lack of “sensitivity, respect and scruples” over several exaggerated reports about the 68-year-old’s health. They described the situation as “strictly private and a family matter.”

The family stated that only valid information could come from Jorge’s closest family members and urged the public not to believe in unverified “version, statement, or information” that does not come from the Messi’s family.

They said: “At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence and compassion,” adding, “We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern received.”

Jorge’s health came to the spotlight after Messi got teary eyed after scoring his first 2026 World Cup goal against Algeria and later explained that the tears stemmed from matters outside football.