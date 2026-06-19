 
Geo News

BTS drop mega news for ARMY: Wait is finally over

BTS members reunite in emotional new video through special collaboration

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

BTS drop mega news for ARMY: Wait is finally over
BTS drop mega news for ARMY: Wait is finally over 

BTS has made their fans emotional worldwide one more time.

The boyband has unveiled the music video for “Merry Go Round,” a track from their fifth full-length album “ARIRANG.”

New video sets to reinterpret the iconic merry-go-round imagery from their 2017 hit ‘Spring Day.”

Released on June 19 at 6 p.m. local time, the music video was made via a unique collaboration between the renowned audio and music streaming service, Spotify.

In the video 'Merry Go Round', the concept of experiencing life through its continuous cycle is highlighted. Just like a merry-go round that keeps spinning around endlessly, the video captures the message via its impressive black-and-white imagery and symbolism.

The video describes individual band members living their independent lives, gradually gathering in one space.

They move through each other’s timelines, come together to exchange their story, and connect again. In a heart-warming revelation at the end of the video, it turns out that what we thought was a mere building is actually a giant merry-go-round suspended in the air. In the concluding shot, the merry-go-round rotates as if floating in the middle of the sea.

The video became immensely popular among fans who praised its emotional depth and visual storytelling. 

Nancy Guthrie case new update: Mexican officials find new clue, request family for sample
Nancy Guthrie case new update: Mexican officials find new clue, request family for sample
Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy in surprise Instagram post
Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy in surprise Instagram post
EastEnders spin-off actress Emaa Hussen accused in 320kg meth import case in Australia
EastEnders spin-off actress Emaa Hussen accused in 320kg meth import case in Australia
Who is Andy Burnham? Socialist politician challenging Keir Starmer for UK PM
Who is Andy Burnham? Socialist politician challenging Keir Starmer for UK PM
Trump claims Meloni ‘begged' for G7 photo, she calls it ‘completely made': See full controversy
Trump claims Meloni ‘begged' for G7 photo, she calls it ‘completely made': See full controversy
Communist Cuba turns to Capitalism to save its economy: Here's how
Communist Cuba turns to Capitalism to save its economy: Here's how
Darren Raddysh is heading home: Why Lightning couldn't stop it?
Darren Raddysh is heading home: Why Lightning couldn't stop it?
Rockstar claps back with terse reply after White House posts GTA 6 cover
Rockstar claps back with terse reply after White House posts GTA 6 cover