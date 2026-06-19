BTS drop mega news for ARMY: Wait is finally over

BTS has made their fans emotional worldwide one more time.

The boyband has unveiled the music video for “Merry Go Round,” a track from their fifth full-length album “ARIRANG.”

New video sets to reinterpret the iconic merry-go-round imagery from their 2017 hit ‘Spring Day.”

Released on June 19 at 6 p.m. local time, the music video was made via a unique collaboration between the renowned audio and music streaming service, Spotify.

In the video 'Merry Go Round', the concept of experiencing life through its continuous cycle is highlighted. Just like a merry-go round that keeps spinning around endlessly, the video captures the message via its impressive black-and-white imagery and symbolism.

The video describes individual band members living their independent lives, gradually gathering in one space.

They move through each other’s timelines, come together to exchange their story, and connect again. In a heart-warming revelation at the end of the video, it turns out that what we thought was a mere building is actually a giant merry-go-round suspended in the air. In the concluding shot, the merry-go-round rotates as if floating in the middle of the sea.

The video became immensely popular among fans who praised its emotional depth and visual storytelling.