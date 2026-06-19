Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy in surprise Instagram post

Anne Hathaway, 43, has announced that she is expecting her third child, revealing the news in a surprise Instagram post that quickly drew widespread attention online.

The Oscar-winning actress shared a video showing her baby bump while dressed in a flowing white outfit.

The post, captioned “x Baby, I’m yours x,” was posted on her official Instagram account and rapidly circulated across social media platforms.

Hathaway is married to actor and producer Adam Shulman, and the couple has been together since 2012.

They are already parents to two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

The actress has often spoken about keeping her family life private and limiting public exposure of her children despite her global fame.

The short video shared on Instagram by the acting sensation showed her smiling as she gently held her baby bump, prompting an immediate wave of reactions from fans and entertainment pages.

Within minutes, screenshots and clips of the announcement began trending across platforms, with users sharing congratulations and messages of surprise.

Fans expressed their well wishes for their favourite actress as one wrote, “Eeeeeeeek! We’re smiling so much! Congratulations.” Several others also congratulated the superstar.