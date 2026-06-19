Sunscreen misinformation goes viral on TikTok: Check facts

Sunscreen misinformation is spreading on TikTok, amassing thousands of views.

The viral videos are questioning the necessity of sun protection, as reported by a new study published in PLOS Digital Health.

The University of Alberta scientists assessed the top 971 videos for the five most popular sunscreen-related hashtags. Although 87% of the videos advocated the use of sunscreen, the videos containing the misinformation gained significantly more likes, comments, and shares than those in favor of the product.

The false claims allege that “sunburns aren’t dangerous” and build the narrative that sunscreen is “toxic”, containing hormone-disrupting chemicals, taints breast milk, or is packed with harmful microplastics.

Contrary to these claims, research notes that “there are currently no scientific indications that any ingredient widely used in chemical sunscreens is harmful to one’s health.”

“In no circumstance is not using sunscreen a safer option,” the research added.

Health experts caution that there is an effect on the trend. Rates of skin cancer are increasing around the world, and cases of basal and squamous cell carcinomas have been seen in younger patients by dermatologists.