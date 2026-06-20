‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 4 teaser trailer drops major hints: Know subtle details you’ve missed

The newly released teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is packed with subtle details that only eagle-eyed fans caught.

The 30-second preview, shown at MAPPA’s 15th Anniversary Lineup Reveal, offers quick glimpses of major battles.

It includes Hakari vs. Kashimo, Yuki and Choso vs. Kenjaku, and the struggles of Maki, Yuji, and Megumi.

Beyond this, the trailer reveals much more than just action sequences. The key piece of information might lie in the list of staff. Shota Goshozono, who was in charge of directing Seasons 2 and 3, has become the chief director – a position usually responsible for the bigger picture, leaving the director space for the episodes’ work. In turn, Takeru Sato, an assistant director from Season 3 and a director from Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, took his place.

With this change, the series may shift in tone. Sato’s style balances action and emotion, fitting for the Culling Game arc.

Although this is just a teaser, one can observe that the quality of the animation is impressive. From the frames shown in the clash between Hakari and Kashimo, the fluidity of movements, along with dynamic camera work, can be observed, which wasn't there before in the previous seasons.