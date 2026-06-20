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Paraguay's Miguel Almiron becomes first player ever sent off for obscurring mouth

The incident happened just before half-time with Paraguay in a 1-0 lead

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 20, 2026

Paraguays Miguel Almiron becomes first player ever sent off for obscurring mouth
Paraguay's Miguel Almiron becomes first player ever sent off for obscurring mouth

Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron has earned first ever red card for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent during group D game against Turkey.

On Friday, June 19, Turkey was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after Paraguay beat them 1-0 in San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

The team didn’t find an equalizing chance against Paraguay and knocked out of the tournament.

Almiron, 32, becomes the first casualty to be shown red card, when he muffled his mouth with his hand while in conversation with Turkey’s Mert Muldur.

The latter wasted no time and informed the official at his side.

Then the video assistant referee, Ian Barton decided it is a red-card offense.

The former Newcastle United winger, Almiron was sent off for the incident, becoming the first player to have shown a red card exercising the new rule in FIFA World Cup 2026.

The incident happened just before half-time with Paraguay in a 1-0 lead.

For context, a player muffling his mouth with their hand or shirt in a brawl can be handed over a red card.

The new rule was decided during a special meeting of the International Fifa Football Association Board (Ifab) held in Vancouver in April.

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