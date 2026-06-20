Pulisic rested, Freeman rises as US beat Australia to reach World Cup knockout stage

The U.S. men’s national team is through to the knockout round at the 2026 world Cup after Australia fell in Seattle on Friday, June 19.

The USMNT defeated Australia 2-0 to gain a strong grip as it topped Group D.

After Australian defender Cameron Burgess’s gift, a dazzling run from Folarin Balogun put the U.S. 1-0 in the 11th minute.

Then came the Freeman, who netted in the 43rd minute when he first capitalized on the deflecting shot and headed the ball into the net.

The win is even more worth noting because of the fact that the USMNT rose to the occasion without having striker Christian Pulisic, who couldn’t play due to a calf injury.

The win marks the first time that the USMNT has won straight matches at a World Cup since 1930.

And the fun fact is, it was also the last time the U.S. netted two or more goals in the first half of straight World Cup matches.

Is Australia out of World Cup after losing against USMNT?

As of now, the Socceroos aren’t out of the race to reach the knockout rounds.

But it all depends on their final Group match against Paraguay; if they win the match, it would give them six points, enough breathing space to keep their hopes alive.

Australia will play against Paraguay in the final Group D match on June 26, 2026.