 
Geo News

Pulisic rested, Freeman rises as US beat Australia to reach World Cup knockout stage

The win marks the first time that the USMNT has won straight matches at a World Cup since 1930

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 20, 2026

Pulisic rested, Freeman rises as US beat Australia to reach World Cup knockout stage
Pulisic rested, Freeman rises as US beat Australia to reach World Cup knockout stage

The U.S. men’s national team is through to the knockout round at the 2026 world Cup after Australia fell in Seattle on Friday, June 19.

The USMNT defeated Australia 2-0 to gain a strong grip as it topped Group D.

After Australian defender Cameron Burgess’s gift, a dazzling run from Folarin Balogun put the U.S. 1-0 in the 11th minute.

Then came the Freeman, who netted in the 43rd minute when he first capitalized on the deflecting shot and headed the ball into the net.

The win is even more worth noting because of the fact that the USMNT rose to the occasion without having striker Christian Pulisic, who couldn’t play due to a calf injury.

The win marks the first time that the USMNT has won straight matches at a World Cup since 1930.

And the fun fact is, it was also the last time the U.S. netted two or more goals in the first half of straight World Cup matches.

Is Australia out of World Cup after losing against USMNT?

As of now, the Socceroos aren’t out of the race to reach the knockout rounds.

But it all depends on their final Group match against Paraguay; if they win the match, it would give them six points, enough breathing space to keep their hopes alive.

Australia will play against Paraguay in the final Group D match on June 26, 2026.

Christian Pulisic ruled out of crucial USA World Cup clash against Australia
Christian Pulisic ruled out of crucial USA World Cup clash against Australia
BTS drop mega news for ARMY: Wait is finally over
BTS drop mega news for ARMY: Wait is finally over
Sunscreen misinformation goes viral on TikTok: Check facts
Sunscreen misinformation goes viral on TikTok: Check facts
Nancy Guthrie case new update: Mexican officials find new clue, request family for sample
Nancy Guthrie case new update: Mexican officials find new clue, request family for sample
Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy in surprise Instagram post
Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy in surprise Instagram post
EastEnders spin-off actress Emaa Hussen accused in 320kg meth import case in Australia
EastEnders spin-off actress Emaa Hussen accused in 320kg meth import case in Australia
Who is Andy Burnham? Socialist politician challenging Keir Starmer for UK PM
Who is Andy Burnham? Socialist politician challenging Keir Starmer for UK PM
Trump claims Meloni ‘begged' for G7 photo, she calls it ‘completely made': See full controversy
Trump claims Meloni ‘begged' for G7 photo, she calls it ‘completely made': See full controversy