Moody in 'pain zone' as he completes stage five of 500-mile MND charity cycle ride

Lewis Moody, former English Rugby union captain Lewis Moody has reached Bath after completing an MND charity cycle ride on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Moody while speaking with the Press Association completing stage five of his challenge cycle ride at Bath Rugby Club.

Reflecting on the riding experience, he said, “He had been in the pain zone” and experienced like riding through an emotional tidal wave.”

Moody’s fifth stage of charity cycle ride saw him travel from Worcester Warriors to Bath, with a stop at Gloucester Rugby, which hits differently.

Former Rugby union captain for England will wrap up the seven-day cycling challenge at Twickenham today, Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Moody continued, “When you’re put in places of adversity is when you generally feel most alive and sometimes the greatest satisfaction or enjoyment feels the same.

“You’re carrying another burden that you wouldn’t otherwise be carrying, and that’s to say the burden is a privileged burden.”

‘I’m not in this MND space and have the platform that allows me to grab hold of the baton that the boys have already moved on such a long way.

“I’m talking about Doddie, Rob and Kev, my role is to just support the cause and try to amplify the noise in this space,” Moody reflected on why he had taken up this 500-mile ride challenge.

The former England rugby union icon Moody was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in September last year.

Moody, a World Cup-winner with England in 2003, will pass on the match ball before Northampton face Exeter in the Gallagher Prem Cup final on June 20, 2026.

Moody is on a mission to complete the 500-mile charity cycling ride of from Newcastle to Twickenham crossing all five of his former clubs to raise awareness around Motor Neurone Disease.