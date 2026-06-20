Molly Mae Hague flexes £250K Mercedes Wagon despite saying she dislikes it

It comes after the influencer admitted in a recent YouTube vlog she dislikes her new vehicle

Molly-Mae Hague was spotted getting her nails done while running errands in Cheshire on Friday.

What caught fans' attention was her £250K gold Mercedes G-Wagon, despite recently revealing that she is not a fan of the new vehicle.

The Maebe founder, 27, cut a casual figure in a grey co-ord and trainers, which she styled with brown sunglasses and a matching bag.

The reality star, who gave birth to her second child just weeks ago, was seen driving her luxurious car.

It comes after the influencer admitted in a recent YouTube vlog she dislikes her new vehicle.

The sighting also comes after she said she is 'one lucky mummy' while posing for a sweet Instagram snap with Midas earlier this week.

The newborn is already being treated to a stunning nursery, specially designed by an interior designer who recently shared a sneak peek of the room on Instagram.