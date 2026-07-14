Tom Holland shares rare insights into bond with 'pal' Robert Pattinson

tTom Holland makes surprising admission about acting with Robert Pattinson

Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson share a mutual admiration for each other, but working together in The Odyssey added another layer of respect in the Spider-Man star's heart.

The 30-year-old actor plays the character of Telemachus, Odysseus' son, in the movie, while Pattinson plays Antinous, who is one of the leading suitors for his mother, Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway in the movie.

Speaking about how the Batman star sparked intense emotions in him while acting together, Holland shared that he wanted to "hit him" at one point.

"He's a good pal of mine, and he is such a treat to work with because he's so good and he really keeps you on your toes as an actor. You can never coast when you're working with Rob. Everything is gonna challenge you," Holland began.

The Uncharted actor continued, "He's gonna make big choices and, you know, acting is listening. You have to be able to react to him. And I do remember in that scene when he's talking to me, having this feeling inside of like, 'I wanna hit him so f--king bad.' But he's great and I love him."

He went on to tease, "He's excellent in this film and I feel like he's probably the only person that could have found that version of Antinous. He really has a unique way about him."

The Odyssey releases in theatres on July 17.