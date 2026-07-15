Beyonce shaves Jay-Z's head in another major hair transformation

Beyonce joined Jay-Z on stage for a performance of 'Can't Knock the Hustle'

Beyoncé is officially Jay-Z’s go-to hairstylist.

Ahead of the rapper’s 30th anniversary Yankee Stadium residency, the pop superstar gave her husband a new hair ‘do for the second time in the past few months. In an introduction video played at the concert venue, Beyoncé is seen shaving Jay-Z’s head with clippers in the bleachers of an empty stadium.

Over the weekend, Jay-Z kicked off three celebratory New York City shows honouring three decades of his career, with the opening nights dedicated to his iconic albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint. Beyoncé also joined Jay-Z onstage for a performance of Can’t Knock the Hustle.

The haircut follows another transformation the power couple shared earlier this year. In June, Beyoncé helped Jay-Z comb out his locs for the first time in eight years as part of a campaign for her haircare brand, Cécred. She revealed the decision to grow his hair had been inspired by their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

“Our daughter was about 5, and she wasn’t feeling very confident about her hair at the time,” Beyoncé said. “When she told her father that, it inspired Jay to grow out his hair.”

“We really wanted her to love and embrace every inch of her gorgeous curls,” she added. “The 5-year-old Blue had no idea that her father’s hair had texture like hers.”