David Beckham jumps to Victoria's defence over viral football reaction

Victoria Beckham is famous for many reasons but smiling is not one of them, and her standard reaction to England winning the game against Norway caught fire for its unenthusiasm.

The 52-year-old multihyphenated star was snapped looking unbothered as Jude Bellingham scored the winning goal on Saturday, while her husband David Beckham was out of his chair cheering the players on.

They attended the game with their children Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham as well as Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull and Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, all of whom had different reactions to Victoria.

Following the reaction going viral on social media, comedian Jenny Johnson posted the pictures on Instagram and wrote a hilarious caption.

“I wanted to take a moment to single out England’s number one fan Victoria, Lady Beckham! There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! It’s so infectious! I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water!” Jenny wrote.

However, David soon jumped to his wife’s defence and commented, “She was celebrating inside I promise. Her reactions were slightly slower than mine,” with laughing emojis.

Victoria has been notorious for her cold reactions over the years, and even once explained it in her documentary, saying, “I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left,” referring to David.

She continued, “Now I didn’t realise that when I smile, which I do, I smile from the left ‘cause if I smile from the right I look unwell. Consequently, I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it, so that’s why I look so moody.”