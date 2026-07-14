Colleen Hoover honours ‘It Ends With Us’ legacy with powerful new move

Colleen Hoover is marking 10 years of It Ends With Us by using the book to help people in need.

The author announced that she will personalise and sign special anniversary copies of the novel.

All profits from these copies will go to shelters that help people facing domestic violence.

The decision has a personal meaning for Hoover. It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom, a woman who finds herself in an abusive marriage and has to make the painful decision to leave.

Hoover has said the story was inspired by her own family. She has spoken about seeing violence between her parents when she was very young. Her mother later left the relationship and started a new life.

The book was released in 2016 and became a huge success around the world. Its popularity later led to a second book, It Starts With Us, in 2022.

In 2024, the story was also turned into a film starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar.

Now, 10 years after the book was first published, Hoover is giving something back.

The money raised from the special signed copies will help shelters that give people a safe place to stay and support them as they leave abusive relationships and rebuild their lives.