Teyana Taylor explains what went wrong during her performance with Jay-Z

Taylor joined Jay-Z for 'Can't Knock the Hustle'

Teyana Taylor is explaining why her vocals sounded a bit off during her viral performance with Jay-Z.

The singer joined the legendary rapper on stage during the July 12 finale of his three-night Yankee Stadium residency, stepping in to perform Mary J. Blige’s iconic hook on Can’t Knock the Hustle. As clips of the performance circulated online, fans were surprised that her vocals did not live up to the reputation.

Taylor later addressed the viral moment on Instagram, explaining that major sound issues prevented her from hearing herself during the live performance.

“The sound & in-ears said ‘Not today,’” she wrote alongside pictures of her performance plus backstage moments. “But guess what?? The gratitude was louder than any mic could ever be,” she continued. “I may not have been able to hear a damnnnnn thanggggg… But one thing I could do was SEE.”

Despite the shaky performance, the Grammy-nominee felt nothing but gratitude. “If you would’ve told this lil Harlem girl that one day she’d share a stage with JAY-Z in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world….she would’ve never believed you,” she wrote, calling the moment “a prayer” that had come true.

Taylor joined Jay-Z on the final night of his record-breaking Yankee Stadium residency, which was a celebration of the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

The star-studded concerts also featured appearances from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Eminem, Usher and Pharrell Williams.